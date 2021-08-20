Do Mosquito's bother you? They seem to leave me alone but my daughter Riley will walk outside from the door to her car (which is only a couple yards away) and she could get several mosquito bites.

Get our free mobile app

Some biologists think that the reason some people get bitten while others are left alone has to do with our odor and how we smell to them. I wonder what that says about me, that even the skeeters leave me alone.

The reason that I bring this up is that Friday, August 20th is World Mosquito Day, it's a day to raise awareness about the causes of malaria and malaria prevention. In 1897, the link between mosquitoes and malaria transmission was discovered by Sir Ronald Ross.

So what can we do to keep the mosquitoes away? Here are some possibilities.

Ways To Keep Mosquitoes Away

Wash with antibacterial soap, it helps remove mosquito-attracting bacteria from your skin.

Don't go outside at dawn or dusk. That is when the mosquitoes are everywhere and active.

Use an outdoor fan. I realize that isn't easy if you are moving around outside.

Spray your clothing with an insect repellent that has DEET

What Doesn't Work On Keeping The Mosquitoes Away

Taking Vitamin B supplements

Eating garlic

Taking certain medications.

If you have high cholesterol, it can also attract mosquitoes.

Go here to find other reasons that mosquitos may be attracted to you. By the way, if you think that I was saying that Riley smells, I WASN'T. I was just stating that it was a "possible" reason why she gets bit and I don't.

5 Garden Plants That Keep Bugs Away