6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State [Photos]

Recently, I've seen a couple of really old cold cases get solved. Sometimes it seems like it's impossible for police to solve a murder or missing person report from decades ago, but it happens. With the changes in technology evidence that wasn't really useful can now help solve cases. Also, people who know something about the crime often remember something or feel remorse about what they know and finally come forward. These six college students are still considered as missing people here in New York State. Maybe you or someone you know has information that can finally provide their families with some closure.

Heidi M. Allen

Heidi M. Allen loading...

Heidi was born on September 14, 1975. She is a white female who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. Her hair is brown and her eyes are blue.

Heidi is a college student reported missing under unknown circumstances. She was last seen at the DW convenience store in New Haven, NY on April 3, 1994. Heidi was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with plaid lettering, blue jeans and white sneakers. Additional photo is age progressed to 35 years old.

The Oswego County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information.

Colin W. Gillis

NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services loading...

Born on March 4, 1994, Colin is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Colin is a college student missing under unknown circumstances. He was last seen by a passing motorist who stated he was walking along the southern shoulder of State Route 3 near the Town of Piercefield, New York. Colin was last seen wearing a white and black striped t-shirt, blue jeans and red sneakers. He was also carrying an orange LL Bean backpack containing a red and black coat. Colin was attending Brockport State College. Additional photo is age progressed to 21 years old.

NYSP Ray Brook BCI is investigating. Contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information.

Kristine Kupka

NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services loading...

Kristine was born on May 3, 1970. She is a white female with red hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Kristine was attending Baruch College and was last seen on Westminster Road in Brooklyn, NY. She has a scar on her nose and was five months pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

NYCPD Missing Person Squad is investigating. Contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information.

Suzanne Gloria Lyall

NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services loading...

Suzy was born on April 6, 1978. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Suzy is a white female who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 275 pounds.

"Suzy" was a student at the State University of New York at Albany at the time of her disappearance. She was last seen wearing a long black trench coat, blue jeans and a black shirt exiting a CDTA bus at Collins Circle at the SUNY Albany uptown campus. Suzanne may have been carrying a black totebag. She has a mole on her left cheek, a mole on each arm, a scar on her left foot and wears contact lenses. Suzanne is missing under unknown circumstances. Photo is age progressed to 41 years.

NYSP Latham - BCI is investigating. Contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information.

Yim Yeung Tsui

NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services loading...

Born March 27, 1978, Yim is an Asian male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and eyes.

Subject also uses the first name Jimmy. Jimmy was last seen leaving his residence wearing blue jeans and glasses. He attended Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, New York. Picture has been age progressed to age 42.

Nassau Co PD - 3rd Precinct is investigating. Contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information.

Karen L. Wilson

NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services loading...

Karen was born February 10, 1963. She is a white female with brown hair and eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 114 pounds.

Karen was a SUNY Albany college student last seen on Central Avenue in the Village of Colonie, New York. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light blue shirt and cream-colored raincoat. The circumstances of her disappearance are unknown.

NYSP Troop G Headquarters COMSEC is investigating. Contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information.

