Student Driver Makes Expensive Miscalculation at SUNY Oswego

We all make mistakes at work, but they're usually not this...expensive.

At the State University of New York at Oswego, a student who works for the school had a rough first week back. The student reportedly made a slight miscalculation when driving the school-owned box truck to an administrative building: the truck didn't quite fit under the building's portico.

Credit: Beth Coombs/TSM

Hours later, the truck remained wedged under the brick structure covering the Sheldon Hall's entry, bricks scattered along the top of the truck, which was also damaged in the incident.

A resident assistant from a neighboring building says "I just feel bad, because it was student driving, and I guess no one tell them the truck wouldn't fit."

The stuck truck is reminiscent of the story about a child who observed a truck wedged under a highway overpass. The child suggested to the authorities charged with removing the truck that they simply deflate the vehicle's tires to get it out from under the overpass.

We couldn't help but notice the tires on this SUNY Oswego truck still appear fully inflated.