[NSFW] New York Among States Who Searched For Bizarre New Fetish in 2023

***DISCLAIMER: The following article contains sexually explicit language. Reader discretion is advised.***

Move over Spotify Wrapped! An adult website called Clips4Sale is putting the spotlight on YOUR fetishes during the year! The site has released its annual "report" on the most searched-for fetish terms in 2023. Surprisingly, New York and several other states are obsessed with an oddly popular trend that you may not even know existed.

WHAT IS CLIPS4SALE?

Clips4Sale is like Pornhub specifically for kink and fetish videos. According to them:

Clips4Sale has been the world leader in the distribution of kink and fetish content online for nearly two decades. Since our launch in 2003, we’ve provided tens of thousands professional and amateur kink and fetish creators the opportunity to reach millions of fans across the globe.

So what is New York's top kink obsession for 2023?

"GIANTESS" PORN

According to their report released on Dec. 11th, "giantess" was the most-searched fetish word in 19 different states. So what is that, exactly?

Giantess embodies an attraction to giants or colossal objects, and is sometimes a subgenre of "humiliation" porn. In these types of videos, Giantesses often portray figures of dominance and power who need to be "worshipped." While really tall women may be used, the fetish is more about using point-of-view (POV) perspectives and camera trickery to portray gigantism. The videos also may make use of special effects or props like green screens and tiny toys.

If you're thinking Attack of the 50 Foot Woman here, you'd in the ballpark. Maybe the 1958 film was ahead of its time?

Check out Clips4Sale's map of the United States of Perversion:

I had no idea porn sites had such crack teams of analysts and researchers on staff. (And I don't want to kink shame any states... but can we talk about Indiana? Yikes, man.)

For a more in-depth read, you can check it out here. (There's no explicit imagery on this page, but still... NSFW).

