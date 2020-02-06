Not One But Two Rounds of Snow and Ice in Central New York

Why settle for one, when you can have two. The National Weather Service is calling for a Winter Storm Watch to follow today's Winter Weather Advisory in central New York and the Mohawk Valley. Even Governor Cuomo is issuing advisories.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST TODAY, 10 PM IN HERKIMER COUNTY.

WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING.

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches possible.

* WHERE...Oneida Herkimer Counties Onondaga-Madison-Cortland-Chenango-Otsego-including the Mohawk Valley, western and southern Adirondacks.

* IMPACTS...Travel difficulties through mid-day from slick roads, impacting the morning commute. For late tonight through Friday, potentially very difficult travel with hazardous roads. Power outages and tree damage are possible Friday due to a combination of gusty winds with the weight of ice and snow on trees.

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

**FOR POWER OUTAGES:

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website.

Power Outage Preparation:

