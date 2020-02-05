Is This The Lamest New York Winter Ever?

I'm honestly not complaining.

It's the first week of February and this winter has been pretty light so far.

I don't recall the last time we've had this little snow. We haven't had much yet but does that mean that we're due?

Punxatawney Phil predicted that we'd have an early spring. The Farmers Almanac predicts more winter precipitation in 2020. That being said, The Almanac predicted a rough start in January and that actually did happen. Maybe the Almanac is right and we'll get a few more snow showers.

Are you a fan of the warm weather in winter months?