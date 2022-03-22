Will we see some relief this summer on the New York State Thruway? One lawmaker is hoping to pump the brakes on tolls for three months.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara has introduced a new bill that would allow toll-free travel on the thruway this summer using surplus dollars expected in the state budget. "It not only helps get our economy moving this year but also supports tourism & local business when they need it the most," Santabarbara tweeted.

The legislation would eliminate tolls for New Yorkers in June, July, and August.

“Typically the summer months are when most people make their travel plans and these savings will encourage tourism in our upstate areas,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. “These active months are important for local businesses and we must do all we can to encourage economic activity when they need it the most.”

The New York State Thruway Authority said in a statement, getting rid of tolls would cut off the only dedicated revenue stream used to maintain and operate the 570-mile system each and every day.

"The Thruway is a user-fee system supported by tolls paid by the people who use it, and not one cent of local or state taxpayer dollars pays to operate or maintain it. Roughly one-third of motorists on the Thruway in the summer months are out-of-state drivers, so removing tolls gives them a free pass and shifts the cost to hard-working New York taxpayers. Our revenue must come from somewhere, and we think the fairest approach is that only those who use the Thruway, pay for it.”

Guess we'll just have to wait and see if we can get a break on paying for something as prices of everything continue to rise.

