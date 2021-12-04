I lived in Florida for over a decade, so I know all about tolls. I've paid my fair share of tolls in Orlando and to use the Florida Turnpike), but New York takes the cake when it comes to the most expensive toll roads. If you want to travel from Buffalo to New York City, you will pay to take Interstate 90 to get there. If you live in New York City, you will basically pay to drive anywhere. Here's a look at New York's most expensive toll roads.

Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnel, George Washington Bridge, Bayonne Bridge, Goethals Bridge & Outerbridge Crossing:

These six crossings, which are operated by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, cost (for vehicles with two axels and single rear wheels),

$11.75 with an E-Z Pass during non-peak hours (all hours other than the peak hours listed below).

$13.75 with an E-Z Pass during peak hours (weekdays from 6 to 10 am / 4 to 8 pm and Saturday & Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm).

$16 all hours for cash or tolls by mail.

The New York Thruway:

The New York State Thruway or The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway is a controlled-access highway spanning over 500 miles within the US state of New York. It extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley by way of Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo, and is considered as the fifth busiest toll road in the United States.

To travel on the New York State Thruway by car or SUV from Buffalo, New York to New York City, will cost $17.59 with an E-Z Pass NY or $23.61 with tolls by mail, according to TollGuru.com's online calculator.

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge:

The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge was at one point the most expensive one-way cash toll in United States at $19. It connects the boroughs of Staten Island and Brooklyn in New York City. The toll is collected only as drivers enter Staten Island, not on the return trip. As of April of 2021, the one-way toll is now $6.55 with an E-ZPass or $10.17 paying with cash or tolls by mail.

Bronx-Whitestone Bridge, Throgs Neck Bridge, Robert F. Kennedy Bridge, Hugh L. Carey Tunnel, and Queens Midtown Tunnel:

These five crossings are operated by the MTA Triborough Bridges and Tunnels Authority. The tolls to use these crossings are $6.55 with E-ZPass and $10.17 for cash or tolls by mail.

Get our free mobile app

Whiteface Mountain Memorial Highway

The Whiteface Memorial Highway leads to New York’s fifth-highest peak, which has a height of 4,867 feet. The toll cost for motor vehicles is,

$20 for a vehicle and driver

$20 (additional) for one passenger

$10 for each additional 3 to 8 passengers

$20 for a motorcycle and river

This toll road is unique, in that there is even a toll for bicyclists and pedestrians,

$15 per bicycle

$10 per hiker

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born