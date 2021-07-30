A head on crash on a New York State Thruway entrance lane Thursday left five people injured, and at least two of them with life-threatening injuries, according to State Police.

It happened at entrance lane at Exit 27 in Amsterdam, however, detail were unclear as of late Thursday night. The crash involved a passenger sedan and a minivan, police said. As of Thursday evening, the entrance lane to I-90 in Amsterdam was closed for accident reconstruction. Traffic was being diverted to State Route 5s, which was causing some delays on Route 30, police said.

The names and ages of those injured have not yet been released.

Stay up to date on the latest news and information in Utica-Rome and throughout the Mohawk Valley with WIBX 950. Follow us on Facebook, download the WIBX 950 App, and listen to Keeler in the Morning each weekday from 6:00-9:00AM.

Taberg Girl Tearfully Rings End of Radiation Bell After Surviving Second Rare Brain Tumor Amelia Nobis parents first discovered something was wrong with her little girl when she was only 4 years old.