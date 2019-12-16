It's a Christmas miracle! As promised, the doors to the Buffalo Head restaurant are finally open.

Kevin and Linda Asaro bought the Forestport restaurant last March with plans to open in June. Those plans had to be pushed back after delays and issues. Friday, the restaurant was back in business with a new name - The Buffalo Head Steakhouse, and a new menu to match...

Photo Credit - Buffalo Head Steakhouse

In addition to all the steaks, the new menu features many favorites including Utica Greens and fish fry Fridays.

Try the Buffalo Head Steakhouse signature Bloody Bison to wash it all down.

Photo Credit - Buffalo Head Steakhouse

Don't forget to leave room for dessert. Choose from cakes, pies or the Buffalo Slide...

Photo Credit - Buffalo Head Steakhouse

You can even place an order to go, which you may want to do. Opening weekend was a success with plenty of rave reviews.

"Just walking through the door made me smile," said Nancy Brader Youngberg.

Janice Blum changed her weekend plans when she heard the restaurant re-opened. "Thrilled to see a full parking lot. We enjoyed a very tasty dinner and will be back for many more delicious meals in the future."

"Best meal I've had in a long time," said George James.

See the full menu, special drinks and new decor on Facebook.

The Buffalo Head Steakhouse will be closed closed Monday and Tuesday. It's open for dinner Wednesday and Thursday from 4-pm. Friday through Sunday it opens for lunch at noon.

The Buffalo Head restaurant is famously named for the stuffed bison head immigrant loggers used to identify it, during train stops in the 1920s. Since those days, the restaurant has also operated under the names Morrison’s Inn and Lockwood Inn and has changed owners several times.