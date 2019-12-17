On Monday night in Los Angeles, California, at the El Capitan Theatre, the Star Wars saga ended.

That was the venue of the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and (allegedly) final film in the saga that began in 1977 with George Lucas’ Star Wars. At a packed auditorium full of special guests including Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Joel Coen, Lawrence Kasdan, Harrison Ford, and stars of the film like Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, and Oscar Isaac, The Rise of Skywalker played for the first time.

There were also select critics and members of the press in attendance, which meant they got to be the first people in the world to file Twitter reviews of the film. On the whole, they called it massive and satisfying, and that they absolutely loved it — although there were definitely some more mixed reviews as well.

Here’s a sampling of the first Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reviews from Twitter:

We’ll have our own full review of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at 3AM ET on late Tuesday / early Wednesday. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20.