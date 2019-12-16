Adam Sandler Making His Only NY Stop on Tour at Turning Stone

Adam Sandler will be coming to the Turning Stone Resort Casino on March 15!

The tour stop will be Sandler’s only performance in New York, and his first-ever performance at the resort.

Tickets for his performance go on sale this Friday at 10 am with prices starting from $55 to $350.

You can grab yours online at Ticketmaster, at the Turning Stone Box Office, or by calling 877-833-SHOW.

You know Sandler for his roles in Billy Madison, The Wedding Singer, and Big Daddy, as well as his breakthrough spot as a cast member on Saturday Night Live.

Personally, I'm a fan of his rap "Phone, Wallet, Keys" from his Netflix special. Watch that here. I would say be careful, this is NSFW due to language:

I sing this every time I leave the house. Super catchy.

Will you be purchasing tickets?