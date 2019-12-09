The next full moon in December could have special significance, or it could just be a really cool coincidence. You decide.

The next full moon reach its peak on 12/12 at 12:12 am EST. December's full moon is referred to as the "Cold Moon."

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the number 12 has special significance - depending on who you ask. Of course, we've got twelve months in the year, and a day is made up of two 12-hour periods.

In numerology, 12 symbolizes completion. In Chinese mythology, 12 indicates harmony. There are 12 minutes in an NBA quarter, there are 12 apostles, 12 knights of the Round Table, there are 12 days of Christmas - you see where we're going here?

Only 12 people have walked on the moon. Full circle, people.

The bottom line: you should definitely look up on Thursday night, and probably buy a lottery ticket.