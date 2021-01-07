Want to teach a youth group about the importance of trees and shrubs in conservation? New York's State Tree Nursery in Saratoga Springs is offering groups up to 50 free trees for a project.

School Seedling Program provides the trees and shrubs for the project, plus includes all the instructions for planting and caring for the seedlings.

The goal of the program is to help instill a sense of environmental stewardship and set a foundation that will allow students to make informed decisions about the use of natural resources.

All New York Schools are eligible for the program; public, private, nursery, elementary, secondary, vocational, college or university and youth education-based organizations. The only requirement is the trees or shrubs have to be planted in the state. The seedlings are two - three years old and between four to 12 inches tall. The DEC will even cover shipping to your location.

Get more info on the program requirements at the DEC's website or call the Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery at 518-581-1439 or email: nysnursery@dec.ny.gov. Applications can submitted on online, but must be done by March 31.

The nursery's annual spring seedling sale also offers individuals great package prices on a wide variety of trees and shrubs for large landscaping or conservation projects.