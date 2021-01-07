Axl Rose Sent Dave Grohl a Guitar to Thank Him for ‘Throne’ Use

Dave Grohl was onto something when he had a throne created to help the singer tour after breaking his leg. That throne paid huge benefits including a very special gift that the Foo Fighters leader treasures that was sent to him by Axl Rose after Rose borrowed the throne after suffering a foot injury.

Fans may remember that Grohl's performance throne ended up being a part of the early days of GN'R's "Not in This Lifetime" tour after Rose injured his foot at the opening show of the trek at the Troubadour. It also followed Rose when he joined AC/DC to help them continue their "Rock or Bust" tour.

Reflecting on how that came to be, Grohl told Classic Rock magazine that it was Duff McKagan who initially reached out on Rose's behalf. “Axl took it out with Guns N’ Roses, then he took it out with AC/DC, and then all of a sudden I became the guy you come to if you break a limb on tour, like Thrones R Us,’ Grohl recalls.

The gesture was definitely acknowledged by Rose as Grohl reveals in the chat that a rather stellar guitar was sent to him as a thank you. “He had Slash go pick me a guitar,” Grohl reveals. “And he picked me an early-’60s Gibson ES 335 Dot, which to this day is the nicest fucking guitar I have ever played in my life," says Grohl. "It was an incredibly kind and classy gesture, and I was very appreciative.”

Rose wasn't the only beneficiary of Grohl's throne as the Foo Fighters leader also lent it to Matthew Ramsey of the country outfit Old Dominion for a period in 2019. Ramsey stated at the time, “I’m sure Dave didn’t know that when he created this thing, everyone would want to use it. But, it has been an honor to sit on, and more importantly, it’s allowing us to keep the show on the road. Our fans are truly grateful. We owe him big for that.”

The throne was also prominently featured as a photo opportunity piece at Foo Fighters' Cal Jam concerts in California during their successive years of operation, so Grohl has gotten quite a bit of mileage out of the creation.