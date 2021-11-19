HGTV is Coming to New York to Kickstart One Home Town in New Series

HGTV is coming to New York to help kickstart one hometown.

A project that started in Laurel, Mississippi, is expanding to help small towns all across the country.

HGTV hosts Ben and Erin Napier, are creating change after seeing the impact their Home Town Takeover had on the community. "We asked ourselves if it's possible to do it here then why couldn't we do it in another small town," asked Ben.

The HGTV Home Town Takeover is turning the show into a movement with Home Town Kickstart, a new series coming to 6 towns in the Spring of 2022, including one in New York State.

"Erin and I have renovated more than 80 homes in Laurel for Home Town and we've seen how these improvements change a community for the better," said Ben. "Now, with help from HGTV, we're going to continue what we started and help more small towns across the country."

Home Town Kickstart will refresh a home of a local hero, upgrade a small business, and revitalize a public space to change the lives of everyone in the town.

Thousands of town submissions poured in but only six were chosen:

Cornwall, New York

Buffalo, Wyoming

Winslow, Arizona

LaGrange, Kentucky

Thomaston, Georgia

Minden, Louisiana

"We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel," said Erin. "Ben and I can't wait to share all we've learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals."

HGTV will premiere a new season of its flagship series Home Town on Sunday, December 26, at 8 PM. Home Town Kickstart will premiere next spring.

This isn't the first time HGTV has come to New York. Gramps Old House was featured on Cheap Old Houses.

Gramp's Old House Featured on HGTV's Cheap Old Houses Stay at a newly renovated one room schoolhouse originally built in 1850 that will be featured on HGTV's Cheap Old Houses," premiering August 9.