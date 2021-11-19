Forget Winter, Leap Into Summer 2022 at The Cove in Sylvan Beach

The Oneida Indian Nation announced back in May that they will be opening a new property lakeside in Sylvan Beach. They have finally released more details regarding what can be expected from the property, and when they will be opening to the public.

Many Central New Yorkers visit Sylvan Beach during the summertime as an opportunity for a little getaway. That's exactly why a new property is being developed there, because the small little town has such big potential.

More details have been announced regarding what amenities will be available, as well as the sizes of the spaces for rent. The grand opening is slated for May 21 heading into Memorial Day Weekend.

Each of our well-appointed, air-conditioned 2-bedroom, 2-bath units includes a master bedroom with a king-size bed, en suite bathroom and TV. A second guest bedroom includes two full XL beds and adjacent full-size bathroom. A fully furnished kitchen includes a Keurig coffee maker, full-size appliances, kitchen essentials and a dining table for four. The open concept living room offers a second TV. Every unit also has its own gas grill and fire pit.

They also have larger spaces available, called quad cottages.

Our quad-cottages offer four private, air-conditioned units, two upper and two lower. Each 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit includes a master bedroom with a king-size bed, en suite bathroom and TV. The guest room has two full XL beds and adjacent full-size bathroom. A fully furnished kitchen includes a Keurig coffee maker, full-size appliances, kitchen essentials and a dining table for four. The open concept living room offers a second TV. Every unit also has its own gas grill and fire pit.

Three bedroom units are also available.

The Cove’s lakeside cottages are dog-friendly and available for weeklong rentals during the summer season. Early summer rates for a weekly cottage rental start at $2,485 and weekly rates during peak season start at $3,885. Each cottage rental will include:

Pontoon boat

Dedicated boat slip

Fire-pit

Gas grill

Full-sized kitchen with all the essentials

Open-concept living/dining area

Wi-Fi

Access to guest-only recreational areas including: an outdoor heated pool, a playground, and more

Take a look inside for yourself. Reservations can be made now by calling 877-667-2683.

