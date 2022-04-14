It Ain&#8217;t in NYC: New York&#8217;s Best Food Truck is Upstate

It Ain’t in NYC: New York’s Best Food Truck is Upstate

When you think of the best food trucks in the state of New York, it's easy to immediately think New York City. After all, the city is home to thousands of them, offering just about every type of fare you can think of. And certainly nobody is taking away from the great food trucks from our Big Apple neighbors.

But the best food truck? You needn't slog through bumper-to-bumper traffic or pay expensive public transit to find it, because it ain't down there. The best food truck in the whole state of New York can be found Upstate.

So what is it, and where can you find it?

NENO'S GOURMET MEXICAN STREET FOOD - ROCHESTER, NEW YORK

According to ZenBusiness.com, Neno's Gourmet Mexican Street Food in Rochester is the best food truck in the state of New York. They analyzed Yelp for these findings, looking at the top food truck in each city with a 4.5 rating or higher with at least 20 reviews.

Neno's Gourmet Mexican Street Food was started by three siblings who came to Rochester directly from Mexico. The mobile eatery initially just offered tacos, but those tacos sold so well that they expanded their menu to include enchiladas, burritos and other authentic Mexican staples. Their food truck was so popular that it allowed them to open a brick-and-mortar location at 642 Monroe Ave, and also a second location in Canandaigua.

So kudos to Rochester for these bragging rights. It's nice to have something on your food résumé that doesn't include the word "garbage."

