New York voters may have turned down constitutional amendments to expand voting rights, but the Governor is moving along some of those provisions.

Governor Kathy Hochul Friday, January 21 signed legislation to allow voting by absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic though the end of 2022.

Bob Joseph/WNBF News Bob Joseph/WNBF News loading...

The Democrat says “No one should have to choose between exercising their right to vote and protecting their health and safety.” The Governor says the legislation makes sure the pandemic doesn’t add to inaccessibility for voters.

The pandemic-related voting measure first was enacted in July of 2020 and expired December 31, 2021.

Get our free mobile app

Two assembly seats in New York City are up for a special election in February and residents in the 60th and 72nd district can apply for absentee ballots through January 31 by mail.

For everyone else, absentee ballot information can be found at https://www.elections.ny.gov/VotingAbsentee.html.

In her State of the State address, Governor Hochul also proposed a state-level voting rights act to protect against voter suppression, requiring polling locations on college campuses and lowering the voter registration deadline from 25 days to 10 days before Election Day.

MORE: Some of the Memes & Tweets That Have Made Us Laugh (and Maybe Think)