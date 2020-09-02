New York voters can now use an online portal to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming November election. Get ready to vote, Utica and Rome.

Governor Cuomo is allowing any voter concerned about risk or exposure to COVID during the ongoing pandemic to request an absentee ballot, and now that request can be made online. The online portal can be found HERE.

The online portal is one of a series of measures taken Governor Cuomo to make voting easier for New Yorkers to vote amid coronavirus concerns.

"As the November election approaches we know that many voters feel vulnerable in the midst of this pandemic," Governor Cuomo said. "In line with the sweeping reforms we have implemented to make it easier for New Yorkers to exercise their right to vote, today we launch the online portal through which every registered voter concerned about COVID-19 can obtain an absentee ballot. Voting is the cornerstone of democracy and we want each and every voter to feel safe and secure in the exercise of voting."

These new measures Include allowing absentee ballot applications to be submitted to the Board of Elections immediately, allowing a voter to get an absentee ballot due to risk or fear of illness including COVID-19.

Additionally, all absentee ballots postmarked on or before Election Day or received by the Board of Elections without a postmark on the day after the Election will be counted. Ballots with a postmark demonstrating that they were mailed on or before Election Day will be counted if received by November 10.