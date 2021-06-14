Here’s The Worst Thing Everyone In New York Did During The Pandemic

Hint, it actually wasn't toilet paper. But that certainly was quite dumb, wouldn't you say? The real dumb thing we all did, is something we all really regret.

So the pandemic began and it was like we all became that bread and milk dude Vic DiBitetto. Walking into the supermarket felt like walking into a post-apocalyptic supermarket that we have seen in movies. Bare shelves, and no meat to be found. Ding, ding, ding... That was the absolute stupidest thing we did.

I'm certainly guilty of it. I got my taxes and that first stimulus check back and just went cuckoo for Cocco puffs. But what I in all reality went cuckoo for was steak, pork, and chicken.

Vinnie Martone

At the moment it was probably really easy for us to remember what happens to the meat that has sat in the freezer for too long. Sure, is it edible? Yes, it most certainly is. Freezer burnt filet mignon kind of lacks the punch that you want it to.

Look, we all probably thought the world was coming to an end. Judging by what grocery stores had on their shelves and the actual outcome of the world, it is more than fair to call this the dumbest thing we all did during the pandemic. I didn't meet a single person who actually didn't go and spend hundreds on meat. If they did it as I did, those same people also probably kept buying even more meat after the stock started coming back.

11 Incredibly Stupid Laws In New York State If you do any of the following actions, you might end up with a fine. But odds are you will be safe. Maybe heir on the side of caution though. Except with the flirting one, that one has to be totally wrong.

The Tastiest Chicken Scarpariello You'll Ever Eat