5 Things They Should Keep The Same After The Pandemic

We all keep on thinking about what things will be like when we get back to normal. The big question is, "Will we ever really be normal again?"

The pandemic has been devastating for many people. It has brought death, hardship, and sorrow to many families across our country and the entire world. But let's look for the silver lining here. It has also forced us to be innovative and resourceful to keep things going the best we can. In many instances, things have been better.