New York Wrestling Legend Reveals Cancer Has Returned

Wrestling legend "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has updated fans with sad news on his cancer battle.

We first reported in October that the WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend from upstate Glens Falls, NY shared 'bad times' with the news that he had been battling prostate cancer. In December, Duggan gave another update that he had undergone successful surgery and was cancer-free.

Now, five months later after having his prostate removed, the wrestling star who has always been a popular favorite in the Hudson Valley has announced that the cancer has returned. But he's staying optimistic about recovery, as he'll be getting a second hormone shot today followed by 8 weeks of radiation treatment. See the statement from Hacksaw that he posted on Facebook below.

Earlier today, Monday, May 16th, Duggan took to social media to announce that he had forgotten he also had to see an orthopedic doctor today in addition to getting his hormone shot, so a shot in the leg and a shot in the belly scheduled. Double Shot Day for Hacksaw!

Shot number 1 from Dr. Murphy

Feeling Good after Second Hormone Shot

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and his wife Debra are very popular on social media, always documenting their travels and they also plan on documenting the cancer journey, hoping to help anyone that may need it. I think they are just two amazing people. And Duggan's positive attitude of continuing to live life as per the doctors and continuing to travel and make autograph signing appearances while receiving treatment really proves that he is a "tough guy".

A Little About Hacksaw

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. An American patriot from Glens Falls, NY, Jim Duggan would be known for carrying a 2x4 to the ring which would often be used as a weapon while shouting the battle cry "Hoooooo!" and leading the chant of U-S-A! He was the winner of the first-ever Royal Rumble match in 1988. While he never held titles in WWE, he was a one-time United States Heavyweight Champion and a World Television Champion in WCW.

We reached out to Steve Credo of Steve Credo Media and the Marks4Life Wrestling Facebook Group who stated this on the news from "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan: “Sad news for the tough guy Hacksaw Jim Duggan. To steal a quote from the Italian Stallion Rocky Balboa “ It's not about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward.” I wish you the best in beating this Jim! Pick up that 2x4 and slap cancer in the face and keep moving forward! Hooooooo!” -Steve Credo

