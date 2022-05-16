Farm Fun For Everyone! Farm Fest 2022 Returns To Central New York
From hay rides to petting zoos, these local farmers have a day full of fun ready for you and your family this summer.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County is once again hosting Farm Fest this year. The date is set for Friday, June 3rd at DiNitto Farms in Marcy. They plan to run the event rain or shine, so be sure to mark it in your calendar
Farm Fest is fun for the whole family. Not only can everyone learn more about agriculture with the free educational displays, but there is a wide variety of other fun activities you and your kids are sure to enjoy.
These include but aren't limited to...
- Pony Rides
- Hay Rides
- Farm Tours
- Hay Maze
- Petting Zoo
- Games
- Food
- Vendors
Everything at Farm Fest is free, aside from pony rides and food. All they ask for is a $5 parking donation when you arrive at the farm. The entire event is CASH ONLY and there won't be an ATM on site.
Food will be available throughout the event. Local 4-H clubs will have hamburgers, hot dogs, and grilled cheese. The chicken BBQ will be hosted by the Stittville Fire Department.
Farm Fest 2022 will run from 4:30pm to 8pm on Friday, June 3rd. Oneida County 4H will host Kiddie Tractor pulls at 5pm and 7pm.
For additional information, feel free to call CCE Oneida County at (315) 736-3394. You can also visit their website or Facebook page for more details.