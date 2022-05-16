Farm Fun For Everyone! Farm Fest 2022 Returns To Central New York

From hay rides to petting zoos, these local farmers have a day full of fun ready for you and your family this summer.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County is once again hosting Farm Fest this year. The date is set for Friday, June 3rd at DiNitto Farms in Marcy. They plan to run the event rain or shine, so be sure to mark it in your calendar

CCE Oneida County via Facebook CCE Oneida County via Facebook loading...

Farm Fest is fun for the whole family. Not only can everyone learn more about agriculture with the free educational displays, but there is a wide variety of other fun activities you and your kids are sure to enjoy.

These include but aren't limited to...

Pony Rides



Hay Rides



Farm Tours



Hay Maze



Petting Zoo



Games



Food



Vendors

Calf laying in straw at a Pennsylvania Dairy farm. brandonhirtphoto/ThinkStock/TSM loading...

Everything at Farm Fest is free, aside from pony rides and food. All they ask for is a $5 parking donation when you arrive at the farm. The entire event is CASH ONLY and there won't be an ATM on site.

Food will be available throughout the event. Local 4-H clubs will have hamburgers, hot dogs, and grilled cheese. The chicken BBQ will be hosted by the Stittville Fire Department.

Scott Lewis Scott Lewis loading...

Farm Fest 2022 will run from 4:30pm to 8pm on Friday, June 3rd. Oneida County 4H will host Kiddie Tractor pulls at 5pm and 7pm.

For additional information, feel free to call CCE Oneida County at (315) 736-3394. You can also visit their website or Facebook page for more details.

24 Things You're Guaranteed to See on a CNY Backroad If you take a drive down a Central New York backroad, you're bound to see at least 24 things you won't find in the city.

Top 7 Most Redneck Towns In Central New York Some people may see the term "redneck" as a derogatory term. In these towns... it's a sense of pride.

35 Most Redneck Things Hilariously Done in True Central New York Fashion Who in the Sam Hill says rednecks are only from the south. Hold my beer! I reckon New Yorkers are fixin' to show y'all how it's really done.