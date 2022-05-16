Gun Shop Owner in Upstate Who Sold to Mass Shooter Speaks Out

“He didn’t stand out,” he said of the teen. “Because if he did, I would’ve never sold him the gun." - NY Post

The gun shop owner in Upstate New York who sold the firearm to the teenager accused of killing 10 people in a mass shooting in Buffalo over the weekend spoke about the incident expressing shock and disbelief after learning the news.

The City of Buffalo is still reeling after an unspeakable tragedy on Saturday and our thoughts continue to be with the families of those who lost a loved one, and our thanks go out to the first responders in western New York who rushed to the scene to keep innocent people safe.

13 people were shot, 10 people killed, and a city in western New York is reeling.

Who sold Peyton Gendron the gun, and what did say about the alleged shooter after the hate crime?

According to the NY Post, the alleged shooter purchased the Bushmaster assault rifle in Endicott, NY - about 2 hours southwest of Albany.

It's terrifying to think that the shooter could have made his way east toward the Capital Region, as Endicott sits about halfway from Albany to Buffalo.

Robert Donald of Vintage Firearms learned about the shooting on Saturday night telling the New York Times he was informed by federal agents that his shop recently sold the 18-year-old suspect a Bushmaster assault weapon.

Were there any red flags?

According to the report, the background check performed on Gendron didn't warrant any red flags. “He didn’t stand out,” he said of the teen. “Because if he did, I would’ve never sold him the gun," Donald said, adding “I know I didn’t do anything wrong, but I feel terrible about it.”

The shop owner said he was fully compliant when he sold Gendron the gun, but the alleged killer modified it before he carried out this hare-crime, targeting black customers after traveling to Buffalo to carry out the shooting.