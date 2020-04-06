The beauty of New York's Kaaterskill Falls is a great attraction, unfortunately during the current COVID-19 pandemic, that attraction is a problem. To promote social distancing the NY Department of Conservation has decided to temporarily close some of the areas.

The temporary closure begins today, (April 6). The Kaaterskill Falls, the viewing platform, and connecting trails will be shut down with nearby parking areas also closed and some roads blocked.

Parking areas closed include; Molly Smith, Laurel House Road, and Scutt Road. Roadside parking in these areas is prohibited.

The DEC is blocking roads leading to the North-South Lake Campground to encourage social distancing and reduce visitor density while providing access for hikers to visit trails that connect with the campground.

While the DEC continues to encourage people to safely and responsibly recreate locally, Kaaterskill Falls' unique features don't provide appropriate social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 response. The relatively small areas are currently attracting many people and placing an unnecessary burden on State and local emergency responders.

At this time the Kaaterskill Wild Forest will remain open to the public. The DEC will continue to evaluate the situation and will announce when these areas reopen. Read more on the temporary closure at the DEC's website.