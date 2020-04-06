Latest COVID-19 Numbers On Herkimer And Oneida Counties

As of Sunday Herkimer and Madison counties have released their latest COVID-19 numbers.

In Herkimer County they are reporting 27 positive cases and 190 negative tests. 2 people are hospitalized and 3 people have died.

In Madison County 574 people have been tested. Of those people 89 were found to have COVID-19, 436 did not and 49 people are still waiting on test results.

Madison County has reported 2 deaths as a result of the Coronavirus.

You can find a detailed map of Madison County cases on the Department of Health website.