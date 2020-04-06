An ICU nurse wants health care workers on the front line to be compensated and he's hoping the Governor will listen.

Jonathan Martinez started a petition, asking Governor Cuomo to give front line health care workers crisis pay. "As we battle to fight this crisis and its effect of many unknown ripples, one thing is for certain, you can't fight a battle without soldiers," wrote Martinez.

The Governor of Arkansas announced an initiative to pay health care employees working with COVID-19 patients an additional $2,000 per month. Martinez is hoping Cuomo will do the same.

"As an ICU nurse I risk not only my health, but the health of others should I myself get infected," said Martinez. "I am just one of many that make all efforts to slow or halt the spread of this virus to patients, coworkers, and family alike. We sacrifice time with the ones we love in an effort to protect them."

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Red Coronavirus Banner at the top of the page' or in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app and turn on notifications.