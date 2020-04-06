T-Rex Hands Out Kindness One Roll of Toilet Paper at a Time [VIDEO]

Motorists in Peoria Illinois have been doing a double-take since a blowup Tyrannosaurus Rex has been handing out rolls of toilet paper on the street.

Gennie, who is a Peoria resident, has spent several days dressed in the T-Rex outfit, pulling a red wagon filled with TP, and playing the theme from Jurassic Park on her cellphone.

“My goal is to remind people that kindness is not extinct,” she tells the Journal Star newspaper. “It’s a scary world right now, and I just want to help people have a reason to laugh an to help them out with a problem that a lot of people are having right now.”