The Onondaga County Executive is calling for a voluntary shelter in place for the next two weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"These next two weeks are critical for us to flatten this curve," Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said during his daily briefing. "If we want to get back to normal, we need your help."

The voluntary shelter in place goes into effect Tuesday, April 7 and lasts until April 21 for all non essential workers. That doesn't mean you can go out for groceries or to get some fresh air, but with restrictions.

Anyone born on an even year can out on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and the second Sunday.

Anyone born on an odd year can go out on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and the first Sunday during the shelter in place.

"This is a voluntary process but it's a necessary one. The longer we resist social distancing the longer we'll be at this. If we don't do better, we will be dealing with this into the summer."

McMahon also closed all golf courses, public and private, until April 28th.

There are 364 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Onondaga County and 5 deaths. To see the latest numbers, visit the online map. Get all Coronavirus information at Ongov.net.

