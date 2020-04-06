We Tried It: Cool Whip Easter Eggs [VIDEO]

I saw a video floating around Facebook a week or so ago, that showed a way of dyeing Easter eggs with food coloring and Cool Whip, so I had to try it.

I've seen the shaving cream method before (which this is basically the same thing, only swap the shaving cream for whipped cream), but the edible-ness and lack of shaving cream smell in using Cool Whip had me sold.

To do this....first, hard-boil your eggs and allow them to cool.

For extra vibrant color, soak your eggs in vinegar for 2 minutes before dyeing (only two minutes, or else the shell will start to disintegrate from the acidity in the vinegar).

Next, take a cookie sheet and spoon out a layer of Cool Whip. Then dot in some food coloring. Swirl with a spoon (don't over swirl -- basically the color pattern you see in the cool whip will be exactly what design transfers to your egg). Then "roll" your egg in the whipped cream and just leave it there. Let sit for 30 minutes, rinse, and ta-da! The eggs came out fantastic.

The only thing I'd do differently is wear plastic gloves while "rolling" the eggs. It took about 15 hand washes to get all the food coloring off my fingers otherwise.