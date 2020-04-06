Hoard All the Cash When You Win With WOUR

Instead of hoarding all the TP, get ready to hoard all the money! You'll be able to play Money For Nothin real soon.

We're giving you the opportunity to hoard cash this spring, up to $10,000 and a guaranteed $1,000 every time we play.

How it Works

Beginning April 13th, set your radio, download our app, or ask Alexa to listen to this station every weekday.

We'll give you 3 codewords throughout the day - 9AM, Noon, and 4PM

Enter each word you hear on our station app.

We'll draw from all correct codeword entries and reward $1,000 every time we play

And one player will be randomly drawn for the biggest stimulus check anywhere, $10,000 - the more codes you enter, the better your chances

If you're ready to win, DOWNLOAD OUR APP NOW so you're ready to listen and cash in.

Good luck, we can't wait to help stimulate your personal economy this spring.