How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?

Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?

New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.

Attractions of America put together a list of some of the top attractions New York has to offer. It's no surprise that some of the attractions that cracked the Top 10, are near the City or in it:

Still, New York City remains unmatched when it comes to tourism – it's one of the world's top travel destinations. There are many must-visit attractions in the state ranging from incredible architectural wonders to the largest urban zoo in the United States."

New York City isn't the only destination on the list. Honestly, these researchers did their homework. You'll find attractions scattered all over the entire state. Many you may have seen or been too, some you might be planning a trip too.

Let’s explore some of the top attractions in New York State that you’ll have to add to your bucket list during your next visit. Keep track of how many you have already seen or been too. Which ones surprise you on this list? Text us on our app to let us know.

