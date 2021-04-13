New York State To Use Pfizer And Moderna Vaccines For Now

Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York state will follow CDC and FDA recommendations and stop using the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for now.

Cuomo says in the meantime, the state will use the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The governor says the state does have enough of the Pfizer and Modern vaccine to keep their vaccination schedule going.

Meanwhile,New York is starting up an effort that aims to get the state's farm workers vaccinated.

Cuomo was at the Angry Orchard cidery in Walden on Tuesday to announce the program.

The governor says Sun River Health will be staffing and driving around a mobile vaccine clinic, going to the state's various farms, orchards, vineyards and breweries.

This follows yesterday's effort that focuses specifically on getting college students vaccinated.

Cuomo says nearly 1.6 million vaccine doses were administered over the past seven days, a new record-high.

