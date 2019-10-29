New York State To Ban 12 And Under Football?

If you have little kids under the age of 12 that love football, they may have to wait to play tackle officially in New York.

We all have played a good backyard game of tackle football and you may even be one of those who were in a little loop league as a kid. But there are those who claim it is way too dangerous for young kids.

New research aims to show that more brain related injuries are the result of tackle football for kids under 12 years old.

A hearing will be held this week to determine if New York should put a policy/ban in place that would keep organizations from allowing kids to compete in tackle football under the age of 12.

According to a report from CBS in Albany: