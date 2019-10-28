National Honors for Two Upstate New York Casinos

A couple of Upstate New York casinos are among the best in the U.S.

Resorts World Catskills, near Monticello in Sullivan County, came in at #7 and Turning Stone, right here Oneida County's Verona, NY, was #9. The ranking was conducted by 10Best.com, which is affiliated with USA Today. A panel of experts identified 20 finalists from among over 1,000 full service casinos nationwide. Then, readers voted. Turning Stone opened in 1993 and has undergone several expansions. Earlier this year, it was named the “overall best” gaming resort in New York state by Casino Player Magazine.

Here’s how 10Best summed up the most prominent Central New York casino operation: "120,000 square feet of gaming space, with 85 table games, 1,175 slot machines in denominations ranging from one cent to 25 dollars, a 24-seat Keno lounge, 32-table poker room with phone chargers an wifi, and one of the nation’s best bingo halls."

Here's the whole list from 2019 10Best.com:

1. Barona Resort & Casino - Lakeside, CA

2. Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT

3. Pechanga Resort Casino - Temecula, CA

4. Grand Sierra Resort - Reno, NV

5. Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT

6. Encore Boston Harbor Resort - Everett, MA

7. Resorts World Catskills - Monticello, NY

8. Atlantis Casino Resort Spa - Reno, NV

9. Turning Stone Resort Casino - Verona, NY

10. Beau Rivage Resort & Casino - Biloxi, MS