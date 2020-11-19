State Police Asking Public’s Help Finding Tractor Trailer That Sideswiped Cruiser on I-81

The New York State Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver that sideswiped a trooper's cruiser near on Interstate 81.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, November 17th at 6:46pm in Interstate 81 north of Lisle, in Broome County. The trooper was assisting Broome County Sheriff's with a crash when it happened.

A tractor trailer sideswiped the trooper's car, in spite of the fact it had all of its emergency lights activated,. The tractor trailer kept going after the collision.

The trooper was fortunately not injured in the incident, as he was not in the vehicle.

Police ask that anyone with information call state police at 607-775-1241.

Credit: NYS Police

New York State has the 'Move Over Law' which requires motorist to give emergency vehicles room on a roadway.

As soon as you see lights, vests or reflectors, check traffic around you, SLOW DOWN and MOVE OVER if safe to do so.

Drivers MUST use due care when approaching an emergency vehicle or hazard vehicle including police vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, construction and maintenance vehicles and tow trucks.

The Move Over Law applies to both sides of the roadway, not just the shoulder on the right.

New York's Move Over Law was enacted in 2011 to protect New Yorkers working along roadways and has since been expanded to include a wide range of emergency and hazard vehicles. The law now applies to vehicles with flashing blue, green, red, white, or amber lights, giving law enforcement more authority to penalize violators who jeopardize the safety of those working along highways, according to a release from Governor Cuomo.

Violators can face two points on their driver licenses and a minimum $150 fine for the first offense.