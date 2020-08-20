NYS Police Revving Up Patrols for Impaired Drivers This Week

Police agencies in Central New York are stepping up patrols as part of the nationwide "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

Governor Cuomo announced that New York State Police and law enforcement agencies statewide will be ramping up enforcement of impaired driving from Wednesday, August 19 through Labor Day, Monday, September 7. The STOP-DWI “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is designed to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic crashes.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

You should never drive impaired. As part of this campaign, police agencies will step up patrols and checkpoints, as well as incorporate messages on the NYS Thruway signs. In addition to popular ride share apps like Uber and Lyft, NYS has developed the "Have a Plan" app - which enables drivers to locate and call a taxi service, program a designated-driver list, learn about Blood Alcohol Content levels as well as DWI laws and penalties or even report a suspected impaired driver.

During the 2019 enforcement campaign, law enforcement throughout the state issued 4,995 tickets for impaired driving and 170,378 tickets for other vehicle and traffic law violations.