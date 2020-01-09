New York State Police Officer Receives Cup of Kindness

One New York State officer received an unexpected and anonymous 'thank you' this week just in time for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

The New York State Police shared this post earlier this week. The officer received his coffee with an extra sweet note, wishing him safety.

"On a difficult day for the New York State Police, these two words penned on a cup of coffee, are so greatly appreciated," the officer wrote. "To the author, we got your message, thank you."

It took eight letters with an orange marker on a coffee cup, but it certainly meant a lot more to that officer. Facebook users continued to comment and share their support for law enforcement.

"Thank You All for what YOU DO EVERY DAY -- STAY SAFE💙," Wanda Brooks wrote.

"Thank you whoever did this. Our Officers deserve this boost. I feel same way. Stay safe always. God bless and keep you safe always and in all ways. Amen," Kathleen McDonald commented.