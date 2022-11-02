Kindness goes a long way especially when you think no one is watching. A sweet 8-year-old trick-or-treater in New York refilled an empty candy bowl on a neighbor's porch so other kids could have something on Halloween too. And it was all caught on camera.

"Here, you can have it," the boy is heard telling the other kids as he offers his own candy. Once he's left alone, the boy is seen putting candy from his own bag into the empty bowl. The sweet moment was shared on social media in hopes of finding the boy's parents.

Identity Uncovered

It worked! The sweet boy under the costume is Jeremiah. He is 8 years old and is the son of a single mom named Tammy. "I was waiting on the sidewalk and I said, 'Hey bud... come on and he said that there was no candy for the other kids' Tammy told Kate Glaser. "He then said, 'So, I put my candy in the bowl!' My heart just exploded."

Tammy's wasn't the only heart exploding. The video of Jeremiah's kindness has gone viral and many people are offering to buy him as much candy as he wants. "Get Hershey's on the line for a lifetime supply of candy for the boy," Hoof Hearted tweeted.

Jeremiah goes to Maplemere Elementary School in Amherst, New York, and no one there is surprised by his kindness. "Keep leading and putting others first," the school tweeted.

A round of applause to Tammy for raising such a kind-hearted young man and a standing ovation to Jeremiah who carries out those lessons every day. The world could use more people like both of you!

