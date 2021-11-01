With everything going on in the world today, it's nice to know there are still nice people who go out of their way to help strangers.

Jackie Baron of Syracuse is a single mom who is doing all she can to keep the bills paid and food on the table. Her job just got a little easier thanks to the kindness of a stranger.

Jackie was at Bloom, a hair salon in Camillus, with her 5-year-old daughter Melanie. She was talking to her mom on the phone, explaining how she was tight on money after missing a week of work because she was sick. "I have to pay rent, my car insurance, and car payment so I’m a little tight on money for the next 2 weeks and my mother asked if I needed groceries," Jackie explained. "As a single mother working 2 jobs, I basically live paycheck to paycheck."

One of the stylists at the salon handed Jackie an envelope labeled 'for groceries.' A customer had overheard the conversation she was having and wanted to help. "I was so overwhelmed by the stranger's kindness it took everything I had not to start tearing up in the middle of the salon," said Jackie. "Things like this have never happened to me. I read stories about situations like this happening to other people but I never thought it would be me in their shoes telling a similar story."

Kindness isn't the only thing Jackie experienced after sharing the story on Facebook. "I’ve seen people’s comments about having money for a hair appointment but not money for groceries. I made the appointment 6 months ago and have been saving up for it. I’m sure the woman who blessed me was probably thinking the same thing but understands I am human and I deserve to be able to do things for myself."

Jackie is hoping to find out the kind woman's name so she can thank her in person. "That woman truly is a blessing and I’m hoping she sees or hears about it and reaches out so I can personally thank her. She deserves all the credit she can get."

