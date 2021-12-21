Little Girl in Little Falls Honoring Late Family With Random Acts of Kindness

A little girl in Little Falls is honoring the family she lost by making others smile during the holidays.

It really is better to give than receive. Just ask Paytin Synakowski. She's been doing it for years. From collecting schools supplies for the kids who need it most to buying food for the hungry.

This year Paytin wanted to do something a little different. Instead of just donating money to local charities, Paytin wanted to use her money to do random acts of kindness to make people happy in honor of the family she's lost. "She made me tear up," said mom Tracy. "She's always thinking of others even in her own hurt and tears."

Herkimer police and fire departments enjoy pizza, soda, and brownies thanks to a delivery from Paytin. "They were so impressed at the Police Department and were truly grateful to have someone so young do this for them," said Tracy.

Credit - Tracy Synakowski

Paytin also gave a stranger $15 dollars to help pay for snack food after hearing they couldn't afford much. "The lady gasped in disbelief and asked her why she would do that for a stranger," Tracy said. "Paytin told them she just wanted to help and likes to brighten other people's day. The lady told her she was an angel and was going to make her cry. She was so impressed."

To pay for all her random acts of kindness, Paytin uses her birthday and holiday money, collects cans and bottles, and sells things she makes. Just look at one of the beautiful wreaths Paytin made this holiday season.

Credit - Tracy Synakowski

Paytin is now working on getting as many bouquets of flowers as she can. She's hoping to deliver them to doctors and nurses at some of the local hospitals and doctor's offices by Christmas Eve Day. "It's just her way to say thank you for being such heroes."

Credit - Tracy Synakowski

Paytin, you are one of the true heroes too, showing everyone the true meaning of the season. If only most adults would be as kind, the world would be a much brighter place.

