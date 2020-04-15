A New York police office is fighting for his life and needs your help.

Retired senior investigator Daniel Fernandez has COVID-19. He's been on a ventilator for 10 days, in the ICU at Orange Regional Medical Center fighting for his life.

Fernandez's family is asking anyone that has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and has since recovered to please consider donating life saving plasma.

People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus. This convalescent plasma is being evaluated as treatment for patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections, or those judged by a healthcare provider to be at high risk of progression to severe or life-threatening disease.

To qualify you must:

Be at least 17 years old and weigh 110 lbs

Be in good health

Have a prior, verified diagnosis of COVID-19, but are now symptom free and fully recovered from COVID-19

If you’re fully recovered from a new coronavirus infection and meet the above criteria, please fill out the Donor Eligibility Form. A Red Cross representative will follow up with prospective candidates to confirm eligibility.

To find out more, contact the Red Cross.

Any questions may be directed to Troop NYC Delegate, Billy Diaz at 646-499-0444 or troopnyc@nyspia.org.