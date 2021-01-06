Looking to help out hospital healthcare workers in Oneida County? You can now help provide some snacks.

"Snacks for Healthcare Workers of Oneida County" is a new group locally collecting pre-packaged snacks and drink donations from the community. According to their Facebook page, they are looking for snack bars, cereal bars, protein bars, gluten-free/dairy-free bars, crackers, pretzels, chips, nuts, dried fruits, bottled water, bottled juice, and sports drinks.

They will be picking up donations in our community to deliver to the hospitals in Oneida County. Please contact them by calling or texting (315) 316-2738.

At the time of publishing this article, the group has been able to provide over 415 snacks to local health care workers.

Our mission is to provide snacks to the hospital healthcare workers of Oneida County as they work tirelessly during the recent spike in COVID hospitalizations."

Help donate today, and help provide a little relief to our health care workers.

Where To Drop Off Donations

According to their page, here's a list of drop off locations here in Central New York:

1) Sherrill - - 190 E State St, Sherrill, NY 13461

2) Clinton- Nola's

3) South Utica- 2522 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502-5814

4) Utica- 258 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502-4635

5) New York Mills- 1 Maple St, New York Mills, NY 13417-1225

6) Rome- 414 N James St, Rome, NY 13440-5137

How You Can Give an ER Nurse a Much Deserved Day at the Spa

Jeff Capron of Boonville knows first hand how hard nurses are working. His wife works in the ER at St. Luke's in Utica.

The latest spike in coronavirus cases in Oneida County has nurses working at 110%. "Just ask any of the nurses working there," said Carpon. "They are just tired, but ever committed."

As a token of appreciation, Capron started a GoFundMe campaign to buy gift certificates to a local spa. " They can relax, get a massage, pedicure, and forget the pressure for a while."

There are currently 43 full-time ER nurses employed by St. Luke's. Capron is hoping to raise $2,150, enough for a day at the spa for each of the 43 nurses.