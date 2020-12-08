A Covid Christmas Song- Made From Waterville New York

Are you looking to hear a Coronavirus related Christmas song? Listen to "A Covid Christmas" from Wes Laurion of Waterville.

Wes explains he got the inspiration for the song while sitting around on Thanksgiving:

Wes is a music fan, and currently stuck in quarantine. He passed the time with this new classic:

Don't Hug This Holiday Season

The World Health Organization has an unwelcome message for many this holiday season: Don’t hug. It may save a life. The AP reports the WHO’s emergencies chief said that the “shocking” rate of COVID-19 cases and deaths, particularly in the U.S., means that people shouldn’t get too close to their loved ones this year.

“The epidemic in the U.S. is punishing. It’s widespread,” said Dr. Michael Ryan. “It’s quite frankly, shocking, to see one to two persons a minute die in the U.S. — a country with a wonderful, strong health system (and) amazing technological capacities,” he said. At the moment, the U.S. accounts for a third of all COVID-19 cases in the world, Ryan added. According to Johns Hopkins University, the country has recorded more than 280,000 coronavirus deaths to date."

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, said most transmission happens among people who tend to spend a lot of time together sharing meals and indoor spaces.

“It’s a horrible thing to think that we would be here as the World Health Organization saying to people, ‘Don’t hug each other.’ It’s terrible.”

Will you follow that?