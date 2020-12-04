Governor Cuomo is announcing an expansion of New York's rent relief program for renters in the Utica - Rome area.

Economic pressures are still mounting for New Yorkers, as the state appears to be inching towards another shutdown. Fortunately, some relief is in the way, in the form of rent relief.

Governor Cuomo announced plans to expand eligibility for New York's COVID Rent Relief Program and to reopen its application window. "Based on the legislature's parameters, as much as $40 million is expected to be paid to eligible applicants approximately 15,000 New York households. This executive order will expand the program's eligibility so more rent relief can be provided to New Yorkers," the Governor says.

On the federal level, lawmakers are still debating a relief package, which appears to be unlikely to include another direct payment to Americans, according to CBS News. Two new proposals don't include funding for direct payments, but do "proved money for unemployment aid and other support."