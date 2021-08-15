New York State DMV Wants You To Win A Lifetime Pass To The Great New York State Fair

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and the Great New York State Fair are teaming up for you to win a free lifetime pass to the Fair.

How does one win this? By ordering a custom New York State Fair license plate.

Here's how it works- Anyone who orders one of the plates during the Fair, which runs from August 20th to September 6th, 2021, will be entered to win. It's that easy.

“We are proud to offer the New York State Fair plate and excited about giving customers a chance to win a lifetime pass to the fair,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “The Fair started 180 years ago, long before we were driving motor vehicles, and it has continued to grow and thrive well into the 21st century. We are fortunate to be part of this great New York tradition and to have the opportunity to give our customers another option to engage with the DMV.”

DMV will once again bring its mobile office to the Fair where fairgoers can learn about the New York State Fair license plate and the more than 200 custom plates available. The DMV will also assist New Yorkers with online and kiosk transactions, conduct eye tests for those who need to renew their driver license, and help customers prepare to get a REAL ID or Enhanced ID.

DMV will offer services at the Fairgrounds in the Center of Progress Building from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on all days except Labor Day. On Labor Day, the Fair ends at 9 p.m."

You can read more on this contest here.

