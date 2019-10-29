I think this Bill proposal should become law immediately. I believe this could literally save a child from living a life with a devastating injury which could range from permanent brain damage, paralyzation, and any number of other types of serious injury. Football is undoubtedly a very violent and dangerous sport, despite the fact that football equipment these days is extremely protective, however not perfect or without guaranteeing no risk of injury.

Here's the story:

Back in January of 2017, WGRZ posted a similar story where there was a bill sponsored by an Assemblyman from the Bronx, Michael Benedetto, which would have prohibited organized youth football leagues from letting anyone aged 13 or younger to participate in tackle football. The proposal stated that research shows repeated blows to the head can lead to brain development problems.