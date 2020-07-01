Niagara Falls Tourist Attractions Re-Opening With Changes

Summertime on the American side of Niagara Falls is so naturally refreshing. Aside from the actual WaterFalls, there are so many more things to do and attractions to see. According to WGRZ, those Niagara falls attractions are reopening, but with changes, you need to be aware of.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

(Click Each Attraction for More Details)

There are a few attractions that faced some challenges to re-opening. Click on each one for more details. Whirlpool Jet Boats, according to WGRZ, had to buy additional boats and reduced the seating on each one from the typical 50 seats to only 17. Also, instead of masks, participants must wear a helmet. Whirlpool Jet Boats President, John Kinney said this, according to WGRZ:

”“When we were working with our health officials the first thing that they challenged us with was the fact that paper and cloth masks become highly ineffective once they get wet. Our guests will kind of look like they are going on a lunar mission when they are getting on the boat."

For More info about Whirlpool Jet Boats and Wide Open Spaces...Now Open for Adventure", which allows for social distancing and no mask, click on either attraction below

Destination Niagara USA, the agency that promotes Niagara Falls, according to WGRZ, is urging visitors to take advantage of the accessible trails along the waterfront that provide for some beautiful natural scenery.