‘Find A Fish Fry Map’ Helps You Find Fish for Lent

Lent begins this Wednesday and if you're not familiar with what that is, it's a Christian based period of time every year when Christians prepare for Easter. Wikipedia explains that Lent always begins on the Wednesday which falls 6 1/2 weeks before the Easter celebration...which many call Resurrection Sunday (as Easter always falls on a Sunday) marking the day Jesus Christ rose from the dead and ascended into Heaven. The Belief is that Christ sacrificed his life for the Salvation of every human being, because of his unconditional love for us, and then He rose on the 7th day following his death/crucifixion to represent that a Belief in him would also provide a means of ascension into Heaven for us to exist eternally with him.

According to Wikipedia, there are hard and fast dietary rules that apply during the Lenten Season as there are fasting and abstinence requirements as follows:

the rules for fasting and abstinence in the United States are: Every person 14 years or older must abstain from meat (and items made with meat) on Ash Wednesday, Good Friday, and all the Fridays of Lent. Every person between the age of 18 and 59 (beginning of 60th year) must fast on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday.

A Fish Fy has been a favorite substitute for meat during Lent. If you are observing the Lenten Season and love a good Fish Fry, here's a map that will show you exactly where you can get a Fish Fry (click the link below)

